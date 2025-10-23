I write about everything here—from Steely Dan to Burning Man. And the mood is chill. We’re all friends, and treat each other with respect.

But there’s one exception.

When I write about AI, angry people show up and have a public meltdown worse than the Ventana nuclear power plant in the The China Syndrome.

Why are they so angry? Is it because AI threatens to eliminate a hundred million jobs? Or overwhelm the energy grid? Or bury the creative class in an ocean of slop?

Nope—none of the above. They are histrionic because somebody dared criticize a chatbot.

In their world, this isn’t allowed.

Who are these folks? Their fervor reminds me of cult members—so are they the devotees who now worship AI like a god, and aim to eradicate blasphemers (= me)? Have they fallen in love with a chatbot, and fear I’m going to take away their sweetheart?

Or are they just part of that growing army of freeloaders who use AI to cheat on homework, push out slop at work, and flood the market with garbage bot-generated products?

I’ll never know.

But today I’ll avoid expressing any opinion—thus hoping to avoid their wrath.

Instead I’ll simply share ten frightening headlines they don’t want you to read. Let them direct their anger at these other sources of expertise.

Forget Halloween—these news stories will give you a bigger scare.