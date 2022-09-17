Why Is the Oldest Book in Europe a Work of Music Criticism (Part 2 of 2)
Here's the conclusion of chapter one of my new book 'Music to Raise the Dead'
Below is the conclusion of chapter one of my new book Music to Raise the Dead. In the first installment, we discovered that the oldest book in Europe, the Derveni papyrus, is actually a musicology text—but containing a very unusual approach to music.
The anonymous author of this controversial work made grand promises for certain hymns and their explica…