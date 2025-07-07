The Honest Broker

Su Terry
7h

Let's not forget that the musicians take care of their own, just as soldiers do. We play benefit concerts to offset a colleague's hospital bills. We give free and discounted lessons to deserving students who can't afford the fee. We play for kids. We volunteer our time and expertise for musician union events. We write articles for our music communities. We also play many benefit concerts for charities and causes we believe in. We play for each other. We play for birds and animals. We play for the gods.

We do all this because we can. I doubt if surgeons can do free operations, being tied up in the hospital and insurance systems. For now at least, musicians are sovereign beings who freely exercise their right to give. It is the natural, human way.

We give a lot. If only more listeners and businesses would also give, so we can receive. Balance must be maintained.

Bill Lacey
7h

How can you talk about this subject and ignore the biggest gifts - open source software? The heavy lifting of the digital age is done by Linux servers a free operating system. Apache web servers, MySQL databases and Python or PHP programming languages allow anyone to build a presence online. Gimp, Audacity, Blender and OBS put powerful creative tools in the hands of artists and creators, tools who's commercial equivalents cost thousands of dollar.

Just about every commercially available platform, program or tool has an open source equivalent. And each one of these efforts are labors of love from the originators, contributors and the open source community. Without this community, the digital economy would be in the hands of greedy corporations intent on keeping so-called "creativity" in the hands of Hollywood, the dying music industry, the legacy media and Silicon Valley behemoths.

