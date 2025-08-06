The Honest Broker

D. D. Wyss
9h

I realized early on that I needed to balance leaning into learning newer and more challenging musical tasks with having musical fun. And fortunately (it turns out now, though it didn't feel that fortunate at the time, since it often got me into trouble) I had a penchant for playing my own thing a lot of the time when I was supposed to be practicing something else. Fun is the fuel that makes any long musical journey possible. When I taught music, I always tried to make sure my students were spending at least as much time working on things they felt were fun as things they might not have had much fun with.

I always tried to tie the less fun tasks to specific goals the students had rather than the idea of practice for practice's sake. Like you were saying, things seem to go better for students when they're they ones who want to practice. If they don't learn to drive their own development engine, they're going to quit anyway, so you might as well teach them to pilot the ship.

Bobby Lime
9h

Something which was omitted is that the child may sense he has little if any ability. This should not be overlooked. Children are desperate not to be laughed at.

Maybe the environment isn't right. John Lennon never showed any interest in learning to play an instrument until Elvis showed up. Keith Richards and George Harrison said the same thing, and one was probably stealing from the other to answer an interviewer's question: one, at least, was knocked off his bicycle by the sound of "Heartbreak Hotel" coming from someone's house.

When I was still three my mother said, "Bobby, sit down beside me at the piano." I started to sob. The only man I knew of who played piano was the then spectacularly famous Liberace, whom I knew most men scorned as a "sissy." I didn't want to be a sissy.

Jessica Williams was a strange person. I have a friend, now eighty - five, who if life had gone differently for her, could have had a career singing in clubs. I don't remember the circumstances, but many years ago, Jessica Williams telephoned her about something. In the middle of the conversation Jessica Williams had a question for my friend, who is an alto:

"Are you trans?"

