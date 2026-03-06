Do I really need to listen to podcasts at twice the normal pace? According to this gentleman: “Every podcast is better at 2.0 speed.”

I’m getting the same advice for audiobooks. This guy listens at double speed, but he’s aiming for more. “There are some platforms that allow you to get up to 3x speed. I’m working on getting to that point.”

But those bros are losers compared to our next true believer below, who watches everything at 3.2x speed. At first I thought this was satire—especially when he gave an example of a video played at that rate.