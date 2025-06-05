The Honest Broker

Lianne
4h

Vancouver hosted the World Expo in 1986. It was a big deal here. Not sure if this is symbolic, but one of the fun things at the Expo'86 was a floating McDonalds known as McBarge. And Just a couple weeks ago, McBarge sank. https://www.msn.com/en-us/food-and-drink/world-cuisines/the-devastating-fate-of-mcdonald-s-floating-restaurant-the-mcbarge/ar-AA1FpjoX

I went all the way down under to Brisbane to see Expo'88 after finishing my University degree. Back when there were student travel deals and International student cards. Lots of fun.

Satoru Inoue
4h

I knew about Expo 2025 happening right now because...I'm going next week. There are pavilions from many countries, with cuisine, music, etc., so I would say your characterization of this event seems unfair (I'll have to see how unfair when I go). It's been big news in Japan, and outsiders not paying attention to what's happening in Japan is unfortunately nothing new. Expo 1970, the previous one in Osaka, had over 60 million attendees.

I do agree, though, with the general sense that people (or maybe Americans) have stopped being optimistic about the future. The best piece I've read on this theme is "The world of tomorrow" by Virginia Postrel, which also talks about World's Fairs.

https://worksinprogress.co/issue/the-world-of-tomorrow/

