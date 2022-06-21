I recently wrote about the decline of the counterculture—and promised I would have more to say about that matter.

The article below is part of this same discussion, because many of the fringe activities of any counterculture operate as part of the so-called Long Tail. If there really is no economic support for the Long Tail (as described below), our opportunities to nurture alternative voices are severely constrained.

The downsides of living in a society without a healthy counterculture deserve our closest attention, so I will probably address this issue again in the future.

Where Did the Long Tail Go?

by Ted Gioia

When I first heard people predict the rise of the Long Tail, I was amused. Not only did it seem wrong-headed, but it ran counter to everything I saw happening around me.