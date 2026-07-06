The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
2h

I love everything about this essay, especially listening to Shaft for the first time in decades. It IS a great song and it WOULD be a great background for the Odyssey. How enchanting to learn about Međedović - how happy it makes me to think that maybe just maybe something like this pulsating background was how Homer himself may have sung it. (Also, thanks for the Rouse recommendation - yes I got it on Kindle just now and no I am not a kid and yes I anticipate this will finally get me all the way through the Odyssey.)

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Herbert Jacobi's avatar
Herbert Jacobi
1h

Interesting that you make no reference to The Iliad. Without The Iliad the Odyssey is just a travel adventure. Planes, trains, and automobiles (see the John Candy movie) by other means. The Iliad is what gives The Odyssey its heft. The Iliad gives the Odyssey its moral and emotional weight. It's about a man suffering the staggering loss of his friends and comrades in basically a stupid war fought for no benefit to him. He gains nothing out of it. His kingdom wasn't in danger and he had no reason to fight. But he gave his word, his promise, to another ruler. He kept his word and his self respect. Now he has to keep his word to his wife. He loses basically everything, his friends, his compatriots in battle. After the fall of Troy the Greeks killed every male above the age of 12, raped all the woman and took them back to Greece as slaves. Odysseus sails home with none of that. Just his crew. No gold, no spoils of war, just his crew. And on the journey home he loses them, more because of their own selfishness and petulance than anything else Still they were his crew and a captain is responsible for his crew. He loses everything except his faith in his wife and family. He keeps his word to her and she keeps her word to him. The Odyssey is a story about a man keeping his word even to others who don't deserve it but most importantly to those who do.

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