Are there any full-time music critics still working for US newspapers?

Just a few years ago, hundreds of music writers offered daily coverage to millions of readers across the country. These dedicated professionals played an essential role in their communities—and many got paid a living wage with benefits.

Not anymore.

“The only concert to generate widespread press coverage this year was due to a cheating couple caught on the kiss-cam.”

How bad is it? In one metropolitan area—one of the ten largest in the US, with a population more than 5 million—a journalist made this sad admission to me:

“You know, Ted, I’m the last full time arts critic in this entire city.”

I doubt he will last much longer. When he is gone, arts and culture will exist in a media black hole in his beloved city.

Many sizable communities are in even worse shape. They don’t have a single salaried journalist covering the culture beat.