What Are Your Favorite New Movies, Music, Books, and TV Series?
I'm seeking recommendations from the brain trust (that means you)
Today is open mic day at The Honest Broker. That’s when you take over in the comments section.
The theme today is the best recent movies, music, books, TV series, etc. We do this periodically, and I’m always rewarded with your excellent suggestions.
Please support my work by taking out a premium subscription—for just $6 per month (even less if you sign up for a year).
There’s just one ground rule today. Please do NOT use this as an opportunity to promote your own work. I’ll give you an opportunity to do that in the near future.
Let’s roll—give us your best picks.
I think “The Drama” is such a good film for our times — great acting, great craftsmanship all around. Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. We talked about it for days afterward. It’s marketed like a rom-com but it’s very much not. It’s on HBO Max. Can’t recommend it highly enough.
Project Hail Mary (the movie) is excellent even after my third viewing. Its allegiance to the book and the exploration of a hopeful version of humanity under duress is a welcome diversion and who doesn’t like Ryan Gosling? It renewed my optimism which was very much on the wane.