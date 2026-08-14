The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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James Lantz's avatar
James Lantz
6hEdited

I think “The Drama” is such a good film for our times — great acting, great craftsmanship all around. Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. We talked about it for days afterward. It’s marketed like a rom-com but it’s very much not. It’s on HBO Max. Can’t recommend it highly enough.

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WayUpstate's avatar
WayUpstate
6h

Project Hail Mary (the movie) is excellent even after my third viewing. Its allegiance to the book and the exploration of a hopeful version of humanity under duress is a welcome diversion and who doesn’t like Ryan Gosling? It renewed my optimism which was very much on the wane.

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