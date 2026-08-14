Today is open mic day at The Honest Broker. That’s when you take over in the comments section.

The theme today is the best recent movies, music, books, TV series, etc. We do this periodically, and I’m always rewarded with your excellent suggestions.

Please support my work by taking out a premium subscription—for just $6 per month (even less if you sign up for a year).

There’s just one ground rule today. Please do NOT use this as an opportunity to promote your own work. I’ll give you an opportunity to do that in the near future.

Let’s roll—give us your best picks.