Today You Can Talk About Anything and Everything (Well, Almost)
It's open mic day at The Honest Broker
Every few weeks, we do “open mic” day here. You get to run the conversation in the comments.
The rule for today’s thread is no rules at all. You can discuss anything you want.
Okay, I exaggerated (a little). I am making two modest requests:
Try to keep things reasonably civil here. This isn’t Twitter or 4Chan, and we make some pretense to operating as a community. You should feel free to provoke and push back, but please no ‘scorched earth’ campaigns.
Also, please hold off from shameless self-promotion in today’s thread. I’ll have another open thread for that in the very near future—and we can all be as shameless as we want.
Besides that, anything goes! So let the dialogue begin!
I have recently been tracking the careers of my favorite writers, and even the "successful ones" say the publishing industry has collapsed and they have to do their own PR, and no one is reading, and their spirits are dour. I have an MFA, several published books, and a career in writing, but I'm not even close to their level, so I had to do a lot of soul searching and I am now wavering as to whether or not to use paywalls and even charge for what I write, since I love sharing with others and never really got into this for "ends as means" etc....
I'm curious if any other substackers are trending in this direction, and I'm asking Honest Broker readers because a lot of this space is used to discuss art and culture trends specifically with monetization.
Thoughts?
And thanks, Ted, for the amazing content and these open mic sessions!
Who here thinks Ted and Rick Beato should get together again to discuss music, topical issues such as AI, the future and so on?