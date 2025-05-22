Every few weeks, we do “open mic” day here. You get to run the conversation in the comments.

The rule for today’s thread is no rules at all. You can discuss anything you want.

Please support my work by taking out a premium subscription—just $6 per month (even less if you sign up for a year).

Okay, I exaggerated (a little). I am making two modest requests:

Try to keep things reasonably civil here. This isn’t Twitter or 4Chan, and we make some pretense to operating as a community. You should feel free to provoke and push back, but please no ‘scorched earth’ campaigns. Also, please hold off from shameless self-promotion in today’s thread. I’ll have another open thread for that in the very near future—and we can all be as shameless as we want.

Besides that, anything goes! So let the dialogue begin!