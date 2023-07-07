I may regret this.

But I’m hosting an open thread today and. . . you can talk about anything you want.

Here’s your chance to ask advice, or give it out unsolicited. Send us your hot takes, your cold calls, your tired and weary views waiting to be set free.

But please, try to behave yourself.

If you want, you can opine about UFOs, or the new geriatric Indiana Jones movie, or that ridiculous sphere in Las Vegas. Go ahead and rank Blue Oyster Cult albums from best to worst, nobody will stop you. If you’re looking for a date for your drippy cousin’s wedding, here’s your chance to solicit willing victims.

Tell us about your stamp collection, your vacation in Omaha, or how Joey Chestnut wins all these hot dog eating contests. (My theory: There’s some dark reason why the Brooklyn mob won’t let Kobayashi compete.)

Others talk about no limits journalism, but we actually practice it at The Honest Broker.

Yeah, I’m gonna regret this. But have at it!