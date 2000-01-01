Susan Hill writes about curses and misfortunes, but her own career was charmed almost from the outset. How many authors get a novel accepted by a major publisher while they are still in high school? Ms. Hill was studying for A Levels while checking out the intense press coverage of her debut book The Enclosure—a book that was branded by the Daily Mail a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Honest Brokerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.