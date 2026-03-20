The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Dave Bonta's avatar
Dave Bonta
16h

He sounds like an evil Studs Terkel.

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Earl Camembert's avatar
Earl Camembert
19h

Ok, this alone got me to pony up for an annual subscription.

I love stories like this, Henry Darger, and other misfits who produce curiously fascinating works.

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