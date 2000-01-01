Cormac McCarthy’s fiction has always possessed an apocalyptic edginess—so who can be surprised that he finally wrote a novel about end times? Or that he seems so much at home in the bleak and ominous landscapes of a dying planet Earth? His post-Armageddon setting for The Road, from one perspective, is merely an extension of the violent, inhospitable bor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Honest Broker to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.