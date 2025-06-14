The Honest Broker

Jonathan Torres
17h

I think the next big thing in music it’s already happening regional music it’s becoming international now. Bad bunny, peso pluma and C tangana are looking back to their cultures to create his art

Suzanne Angela
13h

I think that the next big thing is not going to be a big thing. It’s going to be small groups performing for small audiences locally and live. People will appreciate the talents of locals who they can come to know personally and who they can be inspired by and learn from in person.

