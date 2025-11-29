The Honest Broker

Marty Neumeier
5h

There's an analog magazine called IN FORMATION that has a witty yet chilling tagline: "Every day, computers are making people easier to use." That just about sums it up. Too many people are willing to trade the family cow for a handful of magic beans.

Michele Miles Gardiner
4h

I've lived so long I've experienced the ebb and flow of conformity vs nonconformity (personhood vs hive mind)--Early 1960s, born into cookie-cutter suburbs of families with look-alike lifestyles/1967, Summer of Love's counterculture inspired my parents to leave the boxed-in life to travel the world in a trailer/1970s, conformists and nonconformists clashed, but the rebellious young adults seemed to be leading the way/1980s, conformity gained power again as the have-it-all campaigns (money, sex, power) swayed the masses into a haze of cocaine and gold glitter.

Early 2000s, as an early blogger, the internet felt wild and free. Search for almost anything and the the most unique content could be found.

Now? Corporations are on the top searches. Internet influencers speak in packaged word-phrases. Conformity means you are tapped in to the latest trend. With the speed of the internet, trends can change in months, weeks, days... If a Gen Z influencer mocks a Millenial for something, that mockable thing is a mark of shame, catapulting the "ick" in the speed of a ChatGPT click.

To paraphrase Orwell's words, "Slavery is freedom,"... "Sameness is Identity" to be unique is to be shamed.

In my suburban-toddler-turned-hippie-kid childhood, I embraced the nonconformist life--veering away in my 1980s teen years, in a pathetic quest to fit in with a vapor of chemical sprays and mousses clouding my brain grooves.

Now? I see where the crowd goes and head in the opposite direction. That's why my next book title is, "How To Stay Broke and Influence Nobody--in my search for joy."

