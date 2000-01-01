The Martian by Andy Weir
Andy Weir, author of The Martian, explains that the key breakthrough in writing his novel came when he realized that "science creates plot." He certainly isn't the first sci-fi writer to prefer rigorous science over fanciful detail—back in 1865, Jules Verne described a trip to the moon that anticipated many of the key details of the later Apollo project…
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