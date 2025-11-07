When I first heard about Norman Cousins, I could hardly believe the story. It sounds like some kind of urban legend.

This esteemed editor was on the brink of death when he checked out of the hospital and moved into a hotel room. There he cured himself with a movie projector and screen.

He watched comedy films and took large doses of Vitamin C. Cousins could hardly move, but he still could laugh—and he took full advantage of that one small freedom.

It was enough.

Please support my work by taking out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).

He mounted a recovery that nobody expected—except Cousins himself. But Cousins also credited his indulgent doctor and longtime friend William Hitzig, who had begrudgingly supported the “laughter treatment.”

After all, what did Norman Cousins have to lose? He was a dying man.