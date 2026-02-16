The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bajwa's avatar
John Bajwa
16h

Lovely article!

Reply
Share
Matthew Robb Brown's avatar
Matthew Robb Brown
7h

Ted , I think I found something closer to the Atlantis you heard. It has a piano solo, and Lateef gives the title and composer at the end. I recorded it off Spotify and burned it to CD, and posted a link to it on my Substack. The album is called Golden Flower, live in Sweden.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Gioia
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture