The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Jeremy Shatan's avatar
Jeremy Shatan
1d

"But let’s also leave some space in the culture for new musicians, new songs, and new stories. Otherwise, we’re just living in the past—and that’s a terrible disservice to the future." Hear, hear!

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Al Basile's avatar
Al Basile
1d

For the target group for these offerings, the past is a fantasy they seek to escape into from an intolerable, confusing, and mostly hopeless present. Those of us for whom that past is history are an annoyance – and easy to consider irrelevant.

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