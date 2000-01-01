What was the first significant magical realism novel? Many readers will point you in the direction of Gabriel García Márquez, whose 1967 work One Hundred Years of Solitude did much to legitimize the incorporation of magic and fantasy in literary fiction. Others might call attention to Alejo Carpentier, the Cuban novelist whose 1949 novel The Kingdom of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Honest Broker to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.