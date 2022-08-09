The Honest Broker

Andy T.
Aug 9, 2022

Thanks Ted!!! Great read. Of all of those I have never met, I miss Zappa the most. For all the reasons you nailed and a million more.

joe medjuck
Aug 9, 2022

I interviewed Zappa in 1969 re his unfinished film "Uncle Meat". It was backstage at a concert featuring The Mothers double billed with Blood Sweat and Tears; members of both bands were present. I was accompanied by a friend who knew a lot more about classical music than me and could carry on intelligently with Zappa about Varese. (We were surprised that the guys from BS&T didn't really know anything about Satie.)

As you say he was very interested in using more wind instruments, and having just heard Chicago (still called CTA at the time), suggested all 3 bands should play together. He also talked about his role as a provocateur: how he got letters from kids in small towns saying they were the only freaks in the area and his records made them feel they were not alone. He seemed genuinely moved by it.

However even in 1969 I was surprised by his casual misogyny: He talked about groupies and "strapping women on"-- a phrase I've never heard anyone else use.

