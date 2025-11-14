The Honest Broker

Brian Witkowski
21m

The internet scales content.

Live moments scale humanity. 😎

John Conlin
1m

Great piece Ted! This pairs well with your recent piece about the healing power of comedy. I thought I was the only person who experiences near ecstasy when I see and hear great live music. When I see a great jazz drummer with a great band live it stirs up deep feelings of the groove that are more fun than anything else you can do with pants on and maybe even off! The times I saw Elvin, Roy, Buddy, and many other great drummers are among the peak experiences of my life. I am still thinking about a single rimshot I heard 25 or so years ago that Elvin laid down in an odd and perfectly placed spot, and seeing Buddy perform live with his big band was like watching actual magic. I'm still thinking about the time I saw Dicky Betts and Duane Allman trading licks from opposite ends of the stage as the rest of the band tore it up and tried to hang as those guys took the roof off. Same for seeing the old time Chicago blues guys singing from the gut (bucket) and making the blues go away like nothing else can. Thanks for articulating what I have long suspected about the great pleasure that only live music can deliver!

