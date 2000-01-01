Who can really get a handle on the oeuvre of Thomas M. Disch. Most pocket summaries of his life and times tell you that he was a leader of the New Wave movement in science fiction, but that gives you only the most limited view of Disch's expansive talent. I first knew of his work as a poet before discovering his fiction—and he was an outstanding poet, a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Honest Brokerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.