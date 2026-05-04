The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jovino Santos Neto's avatar
Jovino Santos Neto
17h

Let's add "Campeão" for Hermeto Pascoal!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas Parker's avatar
Thomas Parker
16h

Where's Cannonball (for "cannibal") Adderly?

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture