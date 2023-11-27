This is NOT my best of year list. I’ll share that later this week with paid subscribers to The Honest Broker.

But I also publish an honorable mention list each year (below)—where I showcase deserving albums that just barely missed my top 100. Each one of these recordings is outstanding, and will reward your attention.

This is my most demanding project every year. I start listening to new recordings on January 1, devoting several hours each day to music discovery, and continue until after Thanksgiving. This year I listened to more than one thousand new albums—with zeal and determination, week after week, to find music of merit even if it doesn’t get much coverage elsewhere.

As always, I cover all genres, all styles, and all historical eras. I realize that many of the names here won’t be familiar to you, but I make no apologies for this. Most of the best music nowadays comes from indie labels, self-produced albums, and outside the major power centers of pop culture.

My readers tend to be serious people who understand this. But if you’re looking for a list of TikTok music memes with a billion clicks, this isn’t it. I’m confident, however, that you can find popularity contests of that sort elsewhere. This is a different type of list, designed for discerning listeners with open ears who are interested in music discovery.

I’ll be back soon with my 100 favorites of 2023.

Happy listening!

The Best Recordings of 2023—All Styles, All Genres

Honorable Mention List (in alphabetical order)

Àbájade

Latopa

Soulful Afro-Cuban Octet from Paris

Geri Allen and Kurt Rosenwinkel

A Lovesome Thing

Previously Unreleased Concert Recording of Jazz Piano and Guitar Duets

Max Barros

Camargo Guarnieri: Piano Music, Vol. 2

Modern Brazilian Classical Music for the Piano

Trina Basu & Arun Ramamurthy

Nakshatra

Husband-and-Wife Violin Duets Merging South Indian, Classical, and Jazz Traditions

Blue Lake

Sun Arcs

Midwest Pastoral Instrumentals

Fiona Boyes

Ramblified

Blues Guitar

Brooklyn Rider

The Wanderer

Chamber Music, New and Old

Mikaela Davis

And Southern Star

Harpist-Folkist Singer-Songwriter

Jon De Lucia

And the Stars Were Shining

Melodic Cool Jazz for Clarinet, Guitar, and Bass

Aaron Diehl

Zodiac Suite

Revival of Mary Lou Williams' Concert Jazz Suite from 1945

Michael Feinberg (with Noah Preminger)

Blues Variant

Contemporary Hard Bop

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer

As We Speak

Genre-Crossing Music for Banjo, Tabla and Bass

Geist

Hurricane Gold

Folk-Pop Song Cycle for Slide Guitar, Faux Orchestra, and Crooning Vocals

Antony Gray

Michael Blake: Afrikosmos

3 Hour Piano Composition (in 75 Movements) Built on Folkish Melodies and Cross-Rhythms

Natalie and Brittany Haas

Haas

Intimate Downscaled Bluegrass from Nashville

Erik Hall

Simeon ten Holt: Canto Ostinato

Dutch Minimalist Masterwork from 1976

Jon Hassell

Further Fictions

Previously Unreleased Experimental Ambient Music by Jon Hassell (1937-2021)

Sir Stephen Hough

Federico Mompou: Música Callada

20th Century Catalan Piano Music

The Japanese House

In the End It Always Does

Art Pop

Hermione Johnson

Split

Dreamy Contemporary Organ Music from New Zealand

Khruangbin & Men I Trust

Live at RBC Echo Beach

Texas Trio Collaborates with Canadian Trio

KLM Trio

Providence

French Jazz for Vibraphone, Flugelhorn, and Bass

Dawid Kosiarkiewicz

Baryton

Polish Noir Ambient Baritone Sax

Katrina Krimsky

1980

Improvised Solo Piano from Woodstock in 1980

The Lemon Twigs

Everything Harmony

Indie Rock-Pop from Long Island Siblings

Ivan Lins

My Heart Speaks

Brazilian Popular Music from a Renowned Singer-Songwriter

Magic Tuber Stringband

Tarantism

Bluegrass Noir with Drones

Pat Metheny

Dream Box

Jazz Guitar

muva of Earth

Align with Nature's Intelligence

British-Yoruban Ambient Soul Music

Maciej Obara

Frozen Silence

Plaintive Polish Alto Saxophonist

Elena Papandreou

Paper Moon: Songs by Manos Hadjidakis

Music by Greek Film and Popular Composer Manos Hadjidakis Performed on Classical Guitar

Andres Roots

Vol. 12

Solo Guitar from Estonia with Blues, Baltic, and Modal Ingredients

RSL

Every Preston Guild

Funk/R&B/Nu Jazz from Northwest England

Nicky Schrire

Nowhere Girl

Jazz Vocals

Alec Schulman

Light That Slips Away

Introspective Singer-Songwriter

Haskell Small

Alan Hovhaness: Mountain Fantasies for Piano

Classical Piano Music Drawing on Armenian Traditions

Joanna Sternberg

I've Got Me

Rootsy, Confessional, Under-Produced Singer-Songwriter

Colin Stetson

When We Were That What Wept for the Sea

Melancholy Sax Drone Master Pays Tribute to His Father

John Storgårds and the Tapiola Sinfonietta

Sebastian Fagerlund: Terral, Strings to the Bone, Chamber Symphony

Postmodern Impressionist Orchestral Music from Finland

Mara Szachniuk

Mara Szachniuk Trio

Franco-Argentine Flamenco Fusion Trio

Trio Medieval

An Old Hall Ladymass

Vocal Music, Medieval and Contemporary

Edgar van Asselt (with Jorge Rossy)

The Gentle Insult

Cinematic Jazz

Various Artists

Ears of the People: Ekonting Songs from Senegal and Gambia

Traditional African Music Performed on the Ekonting, a Three-Stringed Gourd Lute

Various Artists

The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake

Reinterpretations of Songs by Nick Drake (1948-1974).

Various Artists

Johnny Nicholas Presents: Moon and the Stars: A Tribute to Moon Mullican, Vol. 1

Tribute Album Celebrating Moon Mullican, King of Texas Hillbily Piano

Various Artists

Sonhos Secretos

Rare MPB Tracks from the Waning Days of the Brazilian Military Dictatorship (1980-1985)

Ben Verdery & Ulysses Quartet

A Giant Beside You

Contemporary Music for Guitar and String Quartet

Johnzo West

Mystic Mountain

Folk-Country Rock from Los Angeles

Haochen Zhang

Liszt: Transcendental Études

Virtuosic Pianism

John Zorn

Nothing Is as Real as Nothing

Intimate Music for Three Guitarists (Bill Frisell, Julian Lage, Gyan Riley) Inspired by Samuel Beckett

Coming later this week: The 100 Best Recordings of 2023.