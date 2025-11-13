The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Terrell's avatar
Steve Terrell
10h

And in the spirit of "Go Away Little Girl," I give you "Young Girl" by Gary Puckett & The Union Gap. It only made it to #2 on Billboard (somehow "Number 2" seems appropriate here) so I guess it was out of contention for this list. But it made MY Spotify playlist called "Songs for Stalkers & Other Pervs" (originally named "Songs for Rapists, Pedophiles, Stalkers & Other Pervs." Spotify made me change it a few years ago.) https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1nxTPVd2pjLsgelCLhab7G?si=79ec19a9643544ed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
JD Cotton's avatar
JD Cotton
10h

Fascinating analysis but I'm wondering if it's fair to apply modern sensibilities to the 'lowlights' of the 60's. Most of the negative comments pertained to lyric interpretations at a time when, at least myself as a kid, I would only catch snippets of these songs on the radio, and didn't have the means nor mentality to fully put them in context.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture