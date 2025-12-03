Here is the second (and final) installment of my survey of the 100 best recordings of the year. For part one, click here.

As always, I cover all genres, all styles, and all regions.

Most of these artists will be unfamiliar names. (There’s only one certified gold album on my list this year.) But their music is fresh and exciting and will reward your attention.

So I encourage you to click on the links (in the album titles) to sample the work of these deserving musicians.

Happy listening!

The 100 Best Recordings of 2025 (Part 2 of 2)

In alphabetical order

Ashley Maher

Tree to Tree

Canadian Singer-Songwriter Records in Dakar, Senegal with a Large Border-Crossing Groove Ensemble

Mabanua

Minds & Colors

Hip-Hop with Funky Hyperpop

Maro (with Nasaya)

Lifeline

Portuguese Singer Collaborates with Madagascar Producer on Neo-Sade-ish Chillout Dance Music

Branford Marsalis (with Joey Calderazzo, Eric Revis & Justin Faulkner)

Belonging

Contemporary Tribute to Keith Jarrett’s Belonging Album from 1974

Malcolm Martineau (and Nine Singers)

The Complete Songs of Ravel

French Impressionist Art Songs

Brad Mehldau

Ride into the Sun

Folk Jazz Tribute to Songwriter and Guitarist Elliott Smith

Anders Lauge Meldgaard with Halvcirkel

Spirit

Chamber Music Combining Strings and Electronics from Copenhagen

Joni Mitchell

Joni’s Jazz

Four Hour Survey of Joni Mitchell’s Jazz-Inflected Work (with Rare and Previously Unissued Tracks)

Monkey House

Crashbox

Pop with a Steely Dan-ish Vibe

John Moreland

John Moreland Live AF

Country without Frills