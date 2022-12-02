The 100 Best Recordings of 2022 (Part 2 of 2)
Here are 50 more of my favorite albums of the year—all styles, all genres
Here are the final 50 titles in my survey of the best albums of 2022 (all styles, all genres). For part 1, click here.
I hope this survey makes the case for the vibrancy and creativity of the current music scene. I encourage you to take a chance on some of the unfamiliar names here. You will be generously rewarded for your time and attention.
If you click on each album title, you will get a taste of the music.
Happy listening!
In alphabetical order
The Manakooras
Jungle of Steel
Dangerous Mood Music for Listening from the Safety of Your Living Room
Szymon Mika
Attempts
Solo Guitar from Krakow
Youn Sun Nah
Waking World
Art Pop with Jazz Flavoring
North Mississippi Allstars
Set Sail
Mississippi Hill Country Blues & Roots
Jodie Nicholson
Live at the Old Church Studio
One Singer, One Piano, One Room in Northumberland
Omodaka
ZENTSUU: Collected Works 2001-2019
Merging of Traditional Japanese Music, Vintage Chiptune Video Soundtracks, Stale Classics, Funk, & Varied Electronica
Rebeca Omordia
African Pianism
Contemporary African Classical Music for Piano
