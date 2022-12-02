Here are the final 50 titles in my survey of the best albums of 2022 (all styles, all genres). For part 1, click here.

I hope this survey makes the case for the vibrancy and creativity of the current music scene. I encourage you to take a chance on some of the unfamiliar names here. You will be generously rewarded for your time and attention.

If you click on each album title, you will get a taste of the music.

Happy listening!

The 100 Best Recordings of 2022 (Part 2 of 2)

In alphabetical order

The Manakooras

Jungle of Steel

Dangerous Mood Music for Listening from the Safety of Your Living Room

Szymon Mika

Attempts

Solo Guitar from Krakow

Youn Sun Nah

Waking World

Art Pop with Jazz Flavoring

North Mississippi Allstars

Set Sail

Mississippi Hill Country Blues & Roots

Jodie Nicholson

Live at the Old Church Studio

One Singer, One Piano, One Room in Northumberland

Omodaka

ZENTSUU: Collected Works 2001-2019

Merging of Traditional Japanese Music, Vintage Chiptune Video Soundtracks, Stale Classics, Funk, & Varied Electronica

Rebeca Omordia

African Pianism

Contemporary African Classical Music for Piano