The 100 Best Albums of 2020
Here are my favorite recordings of the year (all genres, all styles)
Here is my list of the 100 best albums of 2020 (all styles, all genres). The list is in alphabetical order.
John Luther Adams & the JACK Quartet
Lines Made by Walking
Contemporary Landscape Music for String Quartet
Tunde Adebimpe
A Warm Weather Ghost
Soulful Synthpop Meets Classical Music
The Altogether
Silo
Artisan …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Honest Brokerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.