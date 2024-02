Below is my list of the 100 best recordings of 2019 (all styles, all genres). This list is in alphabetical order.

John Luther Adams

Become Desert

Ecological Orchestral Soundscapes



Laurie Anderson / Tenzin Choegyal / Jesse Paris Smith

Songs from the Bardo

Musical and Textual Evocation of 'The Tibetan Book of the Dead



Areni Agbabian …