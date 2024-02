Below are my list of the 100 best recordings of 2017 (all styles, all genres). Note that I started listing my best-of-year picks in alphabetical order starting in 2017. So this is not a ranked list.

John Luther Adams

Canticles of the Holy Wind

Contemporary Choral Music



Teddy Afro

Ethiopia

Illegal Ethiopian Dance Music



Arca

Arca

Fragile, …