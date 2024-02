The 100 Best Albums of 2015 (all styles, all genres)



Here are my selections for the 100 best recordings of the year.



1

Kamasi Washington

The Epic

Post-Coltrane Jazz/R&B





2

Ibeyi

Ibeyi

Introspective Afro-Cuban Soul Music





3

Daniel Bachman

River

American Primitive Guitar





4

Laura Cannell