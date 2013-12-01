The 100 Best Albums of 2013
Here are my favorite recordings of the year (all genres, all styles)
1
Charles Lloyd and Jason Moran
Hagar's Song
Jazz
2
Laura Mvula
Sing to the Moon
Polyphonic Soul Music
3
Jim of Seattle
We Are All Famous
Maximalist Pop-Rock
4
Laura Marling
Once I Was an Eagle
Folk-Pop
5
The Knells
The Knells
Rock + Vocal Polyphony + String Quartet
6
Dawn of Midi
Dysnomia
Unconventional Jazz
