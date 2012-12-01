The 100 Best Albums of 2012 (all styles, all genres)



As selected by Ted Gioia



Below are my picks for the 100 best albums of 2012, as well

as another 100 'honorable mention' selections. Happy listening!

1

The Garden Of Love: Songs Of William Blake

Americana / Britannia Fusion



2

Arianna Savall / Petter Udland Johansen

Hirundo Maris

Classical-World-Ea…