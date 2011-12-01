Below are my 100 favorite recordings of 2011 (all styles, all genres). I’ve also included some honorable mention selections below.

The 100 Best Albums of 2011

1 William Elliott Whitmore Field Songs Americana / Roots Music

2 Tinariwen Tassili World music

3 Fred Hersch Alone at the Vanguard Jazz

4 Bon Iver Bon Iver…