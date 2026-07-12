The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Peter in Toronto's avatar
Peter in Toronto
19h

The connection between Welles and Dostoyevsky is more central than critics usually note (in spite of The Stranger). The core principle in Dostoyevsky is the dialogic, also a form of structure that refuses a single answer or blueprint or method. This drives the monologic world of executive hollywood crazy, and was one good reason why Welles could never really get support. Citizen Kane is a good model: there is no one answer to who he was (and the sled is not exactly an answer).

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Jim Frazee's avatar
Jim Frazee
19h

"I started at the top and worked my way down."

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