Below is my latest roundup of great new music. I often claim that I’m recommending records you won’t hear about elsewhere—but that’s especially true today.

Are you ready for a guitar-toting Greek Orthodox priest with a taste for the transcendental? Or the new star of the Polish Noir? Or a Toys “R” Us reframing of the British Invasion?

Probably not. But read on anyway.

Please support my work—by taking out a premium subscription for just $6 per month (and less if you sign up for a full year).

Atabasca: Atabasca

Italian Cinematic Funk Trio

In 2023, three Italian musicians came together with a vision of a different kind of groove music, drawing on eccentric sound textures—played by lap steel, kalimba, and guitar, supported by bass and percussion. The music is intensely cinematic, summoning up visual images of debonair spies on late night missions. If I led a cooler life, I’d adopt this as my personal theme song.

H arrell Davenport: Young Rell

19-Year-Old Blues Musician from Mississippi

This young blues musician from Vicksburg, Mississippi will release his debut album on Friday, but he’s already stirring up interest. He’s a triple threat on guitar, harmonica, and vocals.

Chicago harmonica star Billy Branch has been teaching blues for 46 years but, he claims: “Never have I encountered anyone as young as Harrell Davenport with such a laser focused drive and ability to play the blues as it was played in the bygone golden era of the masters.”

Most of the music on the album is still under wraps. But this will give you a taste of Davenport’s precocious maturity.