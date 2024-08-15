Two days ago, I wrote about the blue collar jobs of composer Philip Glass—and many responded with stories of their own workaday travails.
Most of us have been there. We need quick cash and grab whatever gig is available.
But sometimes we get a rude shock—and ask ourselves: “What did I sign up for?”
If you want to support my work, please take out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).
Happy jobs are all alike, some wiseacre once said—but every bad gig is whack in its own special way. You show up on day one, and maybe enter a world of demented coworkers, pervy bosses, and dangers OSHA never imagined.
So today we want to hear your worst (or best) stories.
Here are the ground rules. For today’s open mic, you are invited to share details of
day gigs that were difficult or went bad in some extreme way;
day gigs that were surprisingly good;
Or just strange things you encountered on the job.
We want to hear all the dirt. But if your tale is too tawdry, I encourage you to change names to protect the innocent, and even the guilty.
I was an ESL teacher at a private school for adults for ten years in San Francisco, but when the cost-of-living became too much to bear, I had to leave the state and needed to find remote work. I told my parents and all my friends to ask if they knew of any "reading or writing related gigs" and an old friend of my father's told him to have me email her boss, a "Book Indexer."
Flash forward to a decade later, and I'm still gainfully employed in the wonderful "niche" industry of book indexing, which supports me well so I can also write professionally, and I get paid to read 5-10 non-fiction books each month which provides me with a wealth of strange knowledge from all academic disciplines and pop culture. I even get to do autobiographies and biographies for people I greatly admire like Hunter S. Thompson, Oscar Robertson, and Baruch Spinoza, to name a few.
My first job was building sets. Only problem was that I was the only consistent employee and my boss had a traumatic brain injury that caused memory issues. I have no experience with power tools, I'm 5'2, and not very strong. But often he would tell me to do something and forget to show me how, and walk away. I had several 10ft walls dropped on me, almost fell off a ladder, and almost knocked someone out hanging set lights. Still miss that job sometimes.