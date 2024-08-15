Two days ago, I wrote about the blue collar jobs of composer Philip Glass—and many responded with stories of their own workaday travails.

Most of us have been there. We need quick cash and grab whatever gig is available.

But sometimes we get a rude shock—and ask ourselves: “What did I sign up for?”

If you want to support my work, please take out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).

Happy jobs are all alike, some wiseacre once said—but every bad gig is whack in its own special way. You show up on day one, and maybe enter a world of demented coworkers, pervy bosses, and dangers OSHA never imagined.

So today we want to hear your worst (or best) stories.

Here are the ground rules. For today’s open mic, you are invited to share details of

day gigs that were difficult or went bad in some extreme way;

day gigs that were surprisingly good;

Or just strange things you encountered on the job.

We want to hear all the dirt. But if your tale is too tawdry, I encourage you to change names to protect the innocent, and even the guilty.