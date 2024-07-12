Open mic day is like a holiday at The Honest Broker. Instead of writing, I get to sit back and read—because you do the heavy lifting in the comments.

And the comment section here is usually very good. As you may know, that’s not a given on the web.

A few days ago, I shared a list of people who inspire me. Today I am asking you to do the same.

Who has inspired you, and how did they do it?

The individuals you mention don’t need to be famous. Sometimes the greatest inspiration comes from a person almost nobody remembers now, but they intervened at a critical moment in your personal development.

Mr. Rogers talked about that in his acceptance speech when he received the Lifetime Achieve Award at the Emmys in 1997—still the best award show moment you will ever see.

I still regret that I didn’t thank some people who made a difference in my life when they were still around.

I tried to make up for it later, when I was in my 40s. I’d track them down, and offer words of gratitude. It’s one of the most important things I did at the midpoint in my life’s journey.

But by then many of them had already left us.

Yet even posthumous tribute is valuable, adding to the karmic betterment of the universe, and inspiring others in turn.

This is your chance to pay tribute to the people who made a difference for you—motivated you, guided you, or maybe just offered a valuable role model from afar.

Please share your stories in the comments.

P.S.: If you’re looking for a supportive group setting to pursue the humanities project announced here a few days ago, the Catherine Project is offering its resources.

This an outstanding organization, and teaches humanities at a level few colleges can match.

You can learn more about the Catherine Project here.