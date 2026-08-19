The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Dan Leemon's avatar
Dan Leemon
9hEdited

I'm trying to figure out why Stanford is the common denominator here, versus other elite colleges. Maybe there's a phenomenon similar to "nouveaux riche" that's "nouveaux puissant" (newly powerful) or "nouveaux altruist" -- these kids (and their parents) see no limits and no downsides to exercising their power and purported "do-good-ism" as they see fit. Maybe the eastern, old-money elites lack the need to show off and or exploit their power in the way that newly minted elites do. Or maybe the combination of being on an Elysian Fields-like campus surrounded by so much money, so much tech, and so much entitlement is just toxic.

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MLP's avatar
MLP
9h

"The best way of doing that would be by teaching actual humanities from real humanists who understand the transformative power of this course of study." I certainly agree.

I've had the thought for a while that one of the missions of a "truly" elite university ought to instill humility into its students, along with scholarship and all of the other associated virtues. To that end, I fantasize that they require all non-STEM students to keep taking more and more advanced math classes until the students receive no better than a C. It might tensor calculus, or combinatorics, or group theory. Till the students learn that there's a limit to how smart they are. For STEM majors, it's a bit more of a challenge (for me) to come up with an equivalent humility-teaching topic. Perhaps it could be the choice of the student, pursue a topic outside of your major until you get a C.

The idea is more than a bit pollyanna-ish. Universities pursue endowment-enhancement rather than social or national benefit.

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