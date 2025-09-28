Something changed last week—and for the better.

We are winning the war against AI slop. Several recent events convince me of that (as I’ll explain below).

This is happening against all odds—because the slop masters are rich and powerful, while we are weak and disorganized. But we are winning nonetheless.

We are winning both at the grass roots level and inside organizations—all the way to the top. Let’s start with a small example. But it’s revealing.

A few days ago, community moderators announced that AI images could be posted on a Subreddit—and all hell broke loose. Users hate this AI garbage, but instead of complaining, they resorted to mockery.

And they won the battle in the best possible way. They killed the slop with slop itself.