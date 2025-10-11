Meta made a shocking admission during a San Francisco court hearing a few days ago.

The company’s lawyer expressed deep concern about jury selection—because so many people dislike Meta and Mark Zuckerberg. This resulted in a revealing conversation:

THE COURT: Are you concerned that Meta is a widely hated and reviled company?…. MR. CLUBOK: Frankly, Your Honor, yes. We are concerned—and there has been lots of public reporting. I mean, a Pew Research survey earlier this year found that 67 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Mark Zuckerberg. That’s really high.

The Pew numbers are so bad that even Elon Musk has a higher favorability rating than Mark Zuckerberg. For most people it’s like deciding whether Godzilla or King Kong is better at destroying their city.

Pew didn’t include Luigi Mangione in this survey, but he might have better luck in a jury trial than either of those tech titans.

What’s going on? Back in 2017, Facebook had a 79% approval rating, and its reputation was steadily rising. And in 2015, Zuckerberg was picked as one of the most beloved CEOs in the world—with 95% approval among his employees.

Not anymore. A separate poll, conducted by the Tech Oversight Project, got the same results as Pew—65% of respondents expressed an unfavorable opinion of Mark Zuckerberg. The average person, according to Futurism, “finds him repulsive.”

Is it really that bad for Zuck and Musk? Or is there a way they might regain our trust?