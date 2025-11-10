It will soon be the time of year for making lists. And I’m not talking Santa Claus and his annual survey of the naughty and nice.

I’m focused instead on the best-of-year lists. I’ll share my own guide to the 100 best recordings of 2025 in a few weeks (available to premium subscribers). But I also want to hear about your favorite creative works of the year.

Please support my work by taking out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).

That’s the theme of today’s open mic thread. Tell us in the comments about the best music, films, TV series, and books of the year.

But, please, do NOT use this invitation to promote your own work. I will give you an opportunity to do that in the future.

We’ve done this a few times in the past, and I always walk away from it with a long list of things to check out. So I’m eager to hear what you have to say today.