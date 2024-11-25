There are now 27 million people in the US working as creators on web platforms. That’s a stunning number—it represents 14% of the working age population.

Some 44% of them do this as a full-time job.

These numbers come from the Keller Advisory Group, but other sources tell the same story. Citi believes that 120 millon people worldwide are working in the creator economy—a career path that didn’t exist just a few years ago.

What are these creators actually creating?

The word 'influencer’ is often used to describe these individuals. But that’s a misleading term.

Most of these creators work in very familiar media—video, writing, photography, audio journalism, music, and artisan crafts of various sorts. A few are stereotypical influencers, posting photos on Instagram for endorsement money. But that is a tiny part of this indie uprising.

For the most part, these individuals are genuine creators, not just influencers. And they are starting to flex their muscles.