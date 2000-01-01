When The New York Times surveyed 124 writers and critics to determine the best work of American fiction during the last twenty- five years, Don DeLillo's Underworld finished in second place with eleven votes. Only Toni Morrison's Beloved, which received fifteen votes, ranked ahead of DeLillo's massive 1997 novel.
Almost a half-century of history is cramm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Honest Broker to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.