Today is open mic day at The Honest Broker.

These are my favorite posts. I just sit back and read the comments. And they tend to be fairly astute in this neighborhood. Thanks to you.

Today I want to stir things up. So I’m asking you to share your spiciest hot take about music or movies or books or TV or some other art form.

Tell us your most controversial opinion. I want to hear the view that makes everybody at the table moan and groan when they hear it. Or gets them worked up and ready to argue.

But let’s try to keep things reasonably polite—we’re hear to confess, not redress. And we’re offering full immunity from prosecution.

So you can really shake things up.

I’ll start it off. I like MC Hammer. I think Dune should have received a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. When “We Built This City (on Rock and Roll)” is playing on the radio, I don’t change the channel—and sometimes I sing along. Even worse, I watch almost every Tom Cruise movie.

Phew! It felt good to get those things off my chest.

You get the idea. So let it rip.