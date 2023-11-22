It’s open mic day at The Honest Broker. That’s when you lead the discussion in the comments.

Today I’m requesting your picks for the best arts and culture works of the year. These could be music, movies, books, essays, video games, TV shows, Substack columns, podcasts, art exhibits, YouTube videos, or any other creative effort.

Since setting up shop here, I’ve come to rely heavily on your suggestions. For example, I will soon share my 100 favorite recordings of the year—and my single best source for discovering this music was input from readers.

Another example: Back in June, I asked for TV and movie suggestions. I got so many interesting recommendations, that I put together a ridiculously long list of things I had to see—and I’m still working my way through the list months later. Your suggestions were outstanding.

So now I’m asking you to share your best-of-year picks for 2023. Feel free to offer one or two favorites, or (if you prefer) provide a long or ranked list.

This promises to be a lot of fun. So go for it!