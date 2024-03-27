Open Mic Discussion: How Do You Deal with Disabilities that Put Your Vocation at Risk?
A reader asks for your advice
Today is “Open Mic” Day at The Honest Broker. A reader suggested today’s topic for discussion.
He is a professional musician dealing with adversity. He asked that we respect his privacy, so I am sharing his comments anonymously.
The Honest Broker is a reader-supported guide to music, books, media & culture. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. If you want to support my work, the best way is by taking out a paid subscription.
Here’s his suggested discussion topic:
About 2 years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. My playing took a big hit. After having made music part of my life for over 50 years, I struggled. I am fighting my way back with exercise, medicine, and practice….My topic: How do musicians deal with this—the mental part, not the physical?
I could relate to this.
I’ve written elsewhere of my difficulties when the onset of arthritis in my thirties forced me to abandon my public career as a jazz pianist. I’ve also seen the ravages of Parkinson’s first hand—it runs in my wife’s family, and several of her closest relatives are afflicted.
I know that some of you—both musicians and others—are dealing with similar challenges. How do you handle the mental and emotional burden? Is there a path to serenity in the face of severe disabilities and other challenges?
Please share your thoughts in the comments.
Open Mic Discussion: How Do You Deal with Disabilities that Put Your Vocation at Risk?
When my body betrayed everything I ever knew, the axon of identity, “You are what you do”
eventually had to evolve into,
“You are what you love”.
Otherwise, many days I would simply be the carbon dioxide I give to the trees.
If it is art, that creative life force is within you and will shift forms. Music, writing, photography, yoga, hiking, instruments, etc. all feed off of each other. I believe creativity is a muscle that needs practice. When life throws us disappointments and the unexpected, artists courageously accept the challenge whether they want to or not. It’s too much a part of who we are.
I had a 2.2 cm tumor pulled from my head in an emergency surgery in 2022. I wrote a 10-part song cycle about the duality of life’s challenges and miracles to cope with the chaos. If I didn’t have music, I think I would have gone mad with fear and overthinking.
Ramble over, but yes, alchemy. Creators of any sort. We are alchemists with whatever life throws at us ✨🎶❤️