Today is “Open Mic” Day at The Honest Broker. A reader suggested today’s topic for discussion.

He is a professional musician dealing with adversity. He asked that we respect his privacy, so I am sharing his comments anonymously.

Here’s his suggested discussion topic:

About 2 years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. My playing took a big hit. After having made music part of my life for over 50 years, I struggled. I am fighting my way back with exercise, medicine, and practice….My topic: How do musicians deal with this—the mental part, not the physical?

I could relate to this.

I’ve written elsewhere of my difficulties when the onset of arthritis in my thirties forced me to abandon my public career as a jazz pianist. I’ve also seen the ravages of Parkinson’s first hand—it runs in my wife’s family, and several of her closest relatives are afflicted.

I know that some of you—both musicians and others—are dealing with similar challenges. How do you handle the mental and emotional burden? Is there a path to serenity in the face of severe disabilities and other challenges?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.